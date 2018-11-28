ON AIR
A Mars landing

Tod Mesirow talks to Steve Chiotakis about Nasa's two CubeSats, which successfully relayed data to Earth during the InSight's landing.

Nov 28, 2018

Photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

