A new sheriff in town

Retired Sheriff’s Lieutenant Alex Villanueva is about to come out of retirement and lead the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.  

Nov 28, 2018

Retired Sheriff’s Lieutenant Alex Villanueva is about to come out of retirement and lead the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. This is something that hasn't happened in more than a century. He sits down with KCRW's Steve Chiotakis to talk about his plans for the department, what needs to change, and why the old Sheriff was not a good fit.

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

