Retired Sheriff’s Lieutenant Alex Villanueva is about to come out of retirement and lead the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. This is something that hasn't happened in more than a century. He sits down with KCRW's Steve Chiotakis to talk about his plans for the department, what needs to change, and why the old Sheriff was not a good fit.
A new sheriff in town
Retired Sheriff’s Lieutenant Alex Villanueva is about to come out of retirement and lead the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
