An Ode to "Oaxaca California"

The Festival Guelaguetza works to promote and preserve indigenous Oaxacan culture in Southern California. We talk to Daniel Hernandez, editor of L.A. Taco, about the fascinating diversity among "Oaxacan-Californians".

Aug 02, 2018

CREDITS

Producers:
Evan George

