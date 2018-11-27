As United States Border Patrol decided to close one of the busiest border crossings in the world Sunday, firing tear gas and bullets at a group of migrants trying to claim asylum there, many people who wanted to enter the United States from Tijuana headed to the next nearest border, a normally sleepy entry point called Otay Mesa.
Photo credit: Carla Green.
Anxiety at the Otay Mesa border crossing
As United States Border Patrol decided to close one of the busiest border crossings in the world Sunday, firing tear gas and bullets at a group of migrants trying to claim asylum there, many people who wanted to enter the United States from Tijuana headed to the next nearest border, a normally sleepy entry point called Otay Mesa.
FROM THIS EPISODE
As United States Border Patrol decided to close one of the busiest border crossings in the world Sunday, firing tear gas and bullets at a group of migrants trying to claim asylum there, many people who wanted to enter the United States from Tijuana headed to the next nearest border, a normally sleepy entry point called Otay Mesa.
CREDITS
Producers:
Carla Green
More From KCRW Features
British baked goods meet Californian ingredients in Santa Barbara Santa Barbara pastry chef Sandra Adu Zelli will debut her new bakery business, Gipsy Hill Bakery at the Santa Barbara Night Market, a holiday pop-up inside the old Macy's building in downtown Santa Barbara. We take a look at what she’s making and how rhubarb grown in Santa Barbara differs from her home country of England.
Construction continues at new Inglewood stadium The most expensive sports stadium in US history is rising from a huge hole in the ground in the South Bay city of Inglewood. In just two years Inglewood will play host to both L.A. football teams, the Rams and the Chargers, and add a million square feet of retail, office space, a hotel, parks and even a lake! As the 70,000-seat stadium site takes shape, the city around it is anticipating big changes -- some welcome and some worrisome.