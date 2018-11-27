ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Anxiety at the Otay Mesa border crossing

As United States Border Patrol decided to close one of the busiest border crossings in the world Sunday, firing tear gas and bullets at a group of migrants trying to claim asylum there, many people who wanted to enter the United States from Tijuana headed to the next nearest border, a normally sleepy entry point called Otay Mesa. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 27, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

As United States Border Patrol decided to close one of the busiest border crossings in the world Sunday, firing tear gas and bullets at a group of migrants trying to claim asylum there, many people who wanted to enter the United States from Tijuana headed to the next nearest border, a normally sleepy entry point called Otay Mesa. 

Photo credit: Carla Green.

CREDITS

Producers:
Carla Green

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed