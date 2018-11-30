Migrant caravans have been traveling north through Mexico for years. But the most recent group of Central Americans is different, in large part because president Trump made it a central issue in the midterm campaign. But it’s also getting a lot of coverage in Mexico. And much of the local coverage is negative. But one woman is trying to help.
Photo credit: Tanya Aguiniga.
As migrants arrive in Tijuana, some see a threat and others work to help
Migrant caravans have been traveling north through Mexico for years. But the most recent group of Central Americans is different, in large part because president Trump made it a central issue in the midterm campaign. But it’s also getting a lot of coverage in Mexico. And much of the local coverage is negative. But one woman is trying to help.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Migrant caravans have been traveling north through Mexico for years. But the most recent group of Central Americans is different, in large part because president Trump made it a central issue in the midterm campaign. But it’s also getting a lot of coverage in Mexico. And much of the local coverage is negative. But one woman is trying to help.
CREDITS
Producers:
David Weinberg