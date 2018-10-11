ON AIR
As sidewalk gardens grow on Skid Row, homeless residents lose a sidewalk

In a city with tens of thousands of people living on its streets, sidewalk space can be a hot commodity. Businesses want to keep the sidewalk clear for customers, but the city’s housing crisis means that for some people, the sidewalk is home. Some property owners have reportedly used sprinklers or private security guards to make sure no one sets up camp outside their doors. And in recent months, people living on the streets have noticed a new tactic – business owners effectively occupying a portion of the sidewalk themselves.

Oct 11, 2018

Image courtesy of Google Maps.

CREDITS

Producers:
Carla Green

