California is on fire year-round. Is climate change to blame?

When it comes to heat waves, fires, and severe flooding, a lot of attention is given to how they started -- from faulty electrical lines and drought conditions to major storms and weather patterns. But one UCSB professor thinks the media is leaving out the larger cause: climate change.

Jul 20, 2018

An apartment complex in downtown Ventura burns in the Thomas Fire last December. Photo credit: John Camilli

Guests:
Leah Stokes, Assistant professor, UCSB’s Department of Political Science, @leahstokes

More:
Climate change is behind the global heat wave. Why won't the media say it?

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

