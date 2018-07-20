When it comes to heat waves, fires, and severe flooding, a lot of attention is given to how they started -- from faulty electrical lines and drought conditions to major storms and weather patterns. But one UCSB professor thinks the media is leaving out the larger cause: climate change.
An apartment complex in downtown Ventura burns in the Thomas Fire last December. Photo credit: John Camilli
California is on fire year-round. Is climate change to blame?
When it comes to heat waves, fires, and severe flooding, a lot of attention is given to how they started -- from faulty electrical lines and drought conditions to major storms and weather patterns. But one UCSB professor thinks the media is leaving out the larger cause: climate change.
When it comes to heat waves, fires, and severe flooding, a lot of attention is given to how they started -- from faulty electrical lines and drought conditions to major storms and weather patterns. But one UCSB professor thinks the media is leaving out the larger cause: climate change.
Leah Stokes, Assistant professor, UCSB’s Department of Political Science, @leahstokes
Climate change is behind the global heat wave. Why won't the media say it?
Jonathan Bastian
Kathryn Barnes
