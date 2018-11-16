The most expensive sports stadium in US history is rising from a huge hole in the ground in the South Bay city of Inglewood. In just two years Inglewood will play host to both L.A. football teams, the Rams and the Chargers, and add a million square feet of retail, office space, a hotel, parks and even a lake! As the 70,000-seat stadium site takes shape, the city around it is anticipating big changes -- some welcome and some worrisome.
Photo credits: Darrell Satzman.
Construction continues at new Inglewood stadium
