ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Dana Rohrbacher to KCRW: 'Public broadcasting has been so rotten'

As Democrats work to take control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections, they’ve managed to turn a handful of solidly Republican districts into toss ups. One of those is held by Dana Rohrbacher and polls show a dead heat between Rohrbacher and his opponent Harley Rouda. KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez headed over to check in on Rohrbacher’s campaign. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 02, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

As Democrats work to take control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections, they’ve managed to turn a handful of solidly Republican districts into toss ups. One of those is the seat held by Dana Rohrbacher in Orange County.

Polls show a dead heat between Rohrbacher and his opponent Harley Rouda. It’s the most serious challenge Rohrbacher has faced after 30 years in office.

KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez headed over to check in on Rohrbacher’s campaign. And what he found was not the usual courting of TV cameras and rallying of campaign volunteers.

CREDITS

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed