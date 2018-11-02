Dana Rohrbacher to KCRW: 'Public broadcasting has been so rotten'

As Democrats work to take control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections, they’ve managed to turn a handful of solidly Republican districts into toss ups. One of those is the seat held by Dana Rohrbacher in Orange County.

Polls show a dead heat between Rohrbacher and his opponent Harley Rouda. It’s the most serious challenge Rohrbacher has faced after 30 years in office.

KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez headed over to check in on Rohrbacher’s campaign. And what he found was not the usual courting of TV cameras and rallying of campaign volunteers.