Dianne Feinstein Leverages ‘Seniority’

The political debate in the race to be California’s U.S. Senator is a sign that this re-election campaign is tougher than what Feinstein has become accustomed to during her more than two decades in the Senate.

That opponent, Kevin de Leon says Feinstein is out of touch and that the state needs a fresh face in DC. Feinstein says her long track record shows why voters should re-elect her. And she says there's also the issue of her seniority.

Marisa Lagos is a political reporter for KQED in San Francisco. She talked to us about why seniority matters, and why it could be a liability.