ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Dianne Feinstein Leverages ‘Seniority’

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is doing something she hasn't done in 18 years: Appear on the same stage as her political opponent.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 16, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The political debate in the race to be California’s U.S. Senator is a sign that this re-election campaign is tougher than what Feinstein has become accustomed to during her more than two decades in the Senate.  

That opponent, Kevin de Leon says Feinstein is out of touch and that the state needs a fresh face in DC.  Feinstein says her long track record shows why voters should re-elect her.  And she says there's also the issue of her seniority. 

Marisa Lagos is a political reporter for KQED in San Francisco. She talked to us about why seniority matters, and why it could be a liability. 

CREDITS

Producers:
Darrell Satzman

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed