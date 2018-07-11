What are drones doing flying over vineyards, and why are they playing hawk noises? Winemakers are trying out all sorts of new technology to get the most out of their crop, and certain products could have major impacts on the entire farming industry.
Drones, lasers and smart water sensors: new technology on California grape fields
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes