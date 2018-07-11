ON AIR
Drones, lasers and smart water sensors: new technology on California grape fields

What are drones doing flying over vineyards, and why are they playing hawk noises? Winemakers are trying out all sorts of new technology to get the most out of their crop, and certain products could have major impacts on the entire farming industry.

Jul 11, 2018

Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann

More:
Perfecting Pinot at Clos de la Tech

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

