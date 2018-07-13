Marine researchers have recorded an increase in great white shark sightings off the coast of Southern California. At Padaro Beach in Carpinteria, where there’s a nesting spot for juveniles sharks within a mile of this beach, surf camp counselors have to be on a constant lookout. We take a look at what techniques they use.
Parents drop their kids off at camp. Photo credit: Kathleen Reddington.
A-Frame Surf camp director Ryland Chase tells campers to head to shore if they hear the shark whistle blow. Photo credit: Kathleen Reddington.
A counselor on a stand-up paddleboard is on a constant lookout for sharks when campers are in the water. Photo credit: Kathleen Reddington.
How to keep young surfers safe near juvenile great white sharks
