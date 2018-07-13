How to keep young surfers safe near juvenile great white sharks

Marine researchers have recorded an increase in great white shark sightings off the coast of Southern California. At Padaro Beach in Carpinteria, where there’s a nesting spot for juveniles sharks within a mile of this beach, surf camp counselors have to be on a constant lookout. We take a look at what techniques they use.





Parents drop their kids off at camp. Photo credit: Kathleen Reddington.





A-Frame Surf camp director Ryland Chase tells campers to head to shore if they hear the shark whistle blow. Photo credit: Kathleen Reddington.





A counselor on a stand-up paddleboard is on a constant lookout for sharks when campers are in the water. Photo credit: Kathleen Reddington.