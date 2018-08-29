ON AIR
How to shop, cook, and eat like a farmer

A trip to the farmers market is the highlight of many people’s week. But for others, it can be an intimidating experience. There’s a lot to choose from and since the produce is picked when it's ripe, shelf lives are short. That’s why one cooking class instructor in Santa Barbara has built her business around teaching people how to shop, cook and eat like a farmer.

Aug 29, 2018

Guests:
Michelle Aronson, Farmbelly, @eatlikeafarmer

Host:
Katie Hershfelt

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

