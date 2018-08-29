A trip to the farmers market is the highlight of many people’s week. But for others, it can be an intimidating experience. There’s a lot to choose from and since the produce is picked when it's ripe, shelf lives are short. That’s why one cooking class instructor in Santa Barbara has built her business around teaching people how to shop, cook and eat like a farmer.
How to shop, cook, and eat like a farmer
A trip to the farmers market is the highlight of many people’s week. But for others, it can be an intimidating experience. There’s a lot to choose from and since the produce is picked when it's ripe, shelf lives are short. That’s why one cooking class instructor in Santa Barbara has built her business around teaching people how to shop, cook and eat like a farmer.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Michelle Aronson, Farmbelly, @eatlikeafarmer
CREDITS
Host:
Katie Hershfelt
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From KCRW Features
Undrinkable water The California Water Resources Control Board reports that 360,000 Californians don't have access to clean drinking water. A state senate bill would set aside money to deal with the problem, which mostly affects the rural poor living in the Central Valley. Reporter Donnell Alexander goes to Cutler, California in Tulare County to find out what it's like to live with dirty water and what's being done about it.
The effort to regulate e-scooters Electric scooters seem to be everywhere you look these days - people zipping by on them, parked on the sidewalk, or blocking the sidewalk, dotting every other street corner you pass. Those scooters aren’t licensed or regulated by the city of L.A., at least not yet. But the Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote soon on rules about how they operate in the city.
LA's social equity program helps some get into the business of legal weed You’ve been able to buy and sell marijuana legally in L.A. since January. But the city has been slow to take all the steps to create a completely legal market. Just this month the City of LA started issuing licenses to suppliers who fill the local shops with cannabis. Getting one of those supplier licenses from the city is not a simple first-come, first-serve process. Los Angeles is helping some disadvantaged residents to the front of the line.
Making art for other artists Behind every good radio host, there’s a producer working in the background. The same is often true of artists. Many work with assistants and fabricators to create their work, but those folks often remain anonymous. A show that’s about to wrap up soon, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, highlights a man who’s been producing work for other artists for more than 30 years. It’s called Brush for Hire: Norm Laich and other artists.