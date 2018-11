Some 83 percent of the national park land in the Santa Monica Mountains went up in flames. And a mountain lion named P-74 likely died in the blaze. Soon the hills may be facing rain. So what are the coming months going to be like for this cherished open space?

The chief ecologist for the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, Paul Edelman, surveyed the burn zone with KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez. And Edelman said there is room for hope.