The city of Oxnard is taking steps to crack down on hundreds of property owners who repeatedly violate safety codes by creating a housing inspection program called “Safe Homes, Safe Families." It's intended to target slumlords who force tenants to live in substandard housing, but could lead to displaced residents who live in overcrowded units.
In Oxnard, a new housing inspection program targets the city’s slumlords
Wendy Leung, Ventura County Star, @Leung__Wendy
Oxnard housing program to target slumlords, repeat violators of city code
