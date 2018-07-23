ON AIR
In Oxnard, a new housing inspection program targets the city’s slumlords

The city of Oxnard is taking steps to crack down on hundreds of property owners who repeatedly violate safety codes by creating a housing inspection program called “Safe Homes, Safe Families." It's intended to target slumlords who force tenants to live in substandard housing, but could lead to displaced residents who live in overcrowded units.

Jul 23, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

