Inside the company helping LA County change its elections

Big changes are coming to L.A. County elections starting in the year 2020. You’ll see 11 days of voting, not just one, ballots on high-tech touch screen terminals instead of paper and all new election software. Los Angeles County isn’t making the changes by itself. It has a partner in the effort, a private company that’s headquartered abroad and was once the focus of federal investigators. Is it a company that voters can trust with improving its elections?

Oct 08, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

CREDITS

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

