Big changes are coming to L.A. County elections starting in the year 2020. You’ll see 11 days of voting, not just one, ballots on high-tech touch screen terminals instead of paper and all new election software. Los Angeles County isn’t making the changes by itself. It has a partner in the effort, a private company that’s headquartered abroad and was once the focus of federal investigators. Is it a company that voters can trust with improving its elections?
Inside the company helping LA County change its elections
Big changes are coming to L.A. County elections starting in the year 2020. You’ll see 11 days of voting, not just one, ballots on high-tech touch screen terminals instead of paper and all new election software. Los Angeles County isn’t making the changes by itself. It has a partner in the effort, a private company that’s headquartered abroad and was once the focus of federal investigators. Is it a company that voters can trust with improving its elections?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Saul Gonzalez
More From KCRW Features
Can LA County fix its voting issues before November? Election Day is less than five weeks away. Maybe voting will go off without a hitch. But over the past 10 years, elections in Los Angeles County have been marred by problems that have led to a lot of voter confusion at the polls. In the first of a two part series, KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez looks at recent breakdowns in L.A. County’s elections, and how election officials plan to solve them with a massive election modernization program.
Why are DMV wait times so long Have you visited a DMV office in California recently? Did it seem like wait times were not just bad, but a lot worse than usual? Well, it’s not you—they have been. This summer, people trying to renew a driver’s license have experienced ballooning wait times at DMVs across the state. So, what’s behind it?
Is it safe to use pot when you're pregnant? It’s been almost a year since California legalized recreational marijuana sales. But there are still a lot of unknowns about cannabis, including the potential health risks associated with its use. KCRW producer Michell Eloy has been reporting on how public health is trying to catch up to the industry. Today she reports on a growing trend of women turning to pot during pregnancy.