Is it safe to use pot when you're pregnant?

It’s been almost a year since California legalized recreational marijuana sales. But there are still a lot of unknowns about cannabis, including the potential health risks associated with its use. KCRW producer Michell Eloy has been reporting on how public health is trying to catch up to the industry. Today she reports on a growing trend of women turning to pot during pregnancy.

Oct 02, 2018

CREDITS

Producers:
Michell Eloy

