Jerry Gonzalez, Latin Jazz Heavyweight, RIP

Jerry Gonzalez, trumpet and conga virtuoso, passed away last month at the age of 69 from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a fire in his Madrid home. His untimely death was widely mourned by fans and fellow musicians. Along with his band Fort Apache, Gonzalez helped to revive interest in Latin jazz and was highly respected for his mastery of trumpet and congas. He moved seamlessly from the hard salsa of Eddie Palmieri to the fiery flamenco of Spain. He was one of a kind and will be missed. We interviewed Gonzalez twice on KCRW—in 1996 and 2000—and we hear excerpts from those Café LA visits in this special feature.