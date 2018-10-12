ON AIR
LA Renters Fight Back

The housing crisis is so bad that some landlords are boosting rents without making fixes to big problems, like mold and infestation. Now, some Angelenos are taking a labor union approach and organizing renter strikes. We go to Westlake and Highland Park with LA Taco editor Daniel Hernandez.

Oct 15, 2018

