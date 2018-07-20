KCRW speaks with LA Taco editor Daniel Hernandez, about the 'Proud Boys.' The self-described "Western chauvinist" club with extreme views has been causing altercations at LA bars -- and soul-searching on the part of Angelenos.
LA’s 'Proud Boys' Problem
KCRW speaks with LA Taco editor Daniel Hernandez, about the 'Proud Boys.' The self-described "Western chauvinist" club with extreme views has been causing altercations at LA bars -- and soul-searching on the part of Angelenos.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Evan George
More From KCRW Features
California is on fire year-round. Is climate change to blame? When it comes to heat waves, fires, and severe flooding, a lot of attention is given to how they started -- from faulty electrical lines and drought conditions to major storms and weather patterns. But one UCSB professor thinks the media is leaving out the larger cause: climate change.
Santa Barbara votes to ban plastic straws in city Councilmembers voted this week to ban them, along with styrofoam to-go containers. Environmentalists applauded the decision, saying plastics account for a substantial amount of the trash in our oceans. But some restaurant owners say government officials shouldn't be telling them what products they can and can’t hand out to their customers.
When you don't make it across the border You’ve probably been hearing a lot over the last several months about the challenges migrants face—their grueling journeys of hundreds or even thousands of miles by train, car, and often on foot. But how about the people who start the trip—and never finish? What happens to them?
Did Goleta residents get Holiday Fire emergency alerts in time? Officials in Santa Barbara are discussing what went right, and what went wrong the night the Holiday Fire broke out in Goleta earlier this month. One major issue was getting timely emergency alerts out to the people who needed them the most.