LA’s 'Proud Boys' Problem

KCRW speaks with LA Taco editor Daniel Hernandez, about the 'Proud Boys.' The self-described "Western chauvinist" club with extreme views has been causing altercations at LA bars -- and soul-searching on the part of Angelenos. 

Jul 20, 2018

CREDITS

Producers:
Evan George

