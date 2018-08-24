LA's social equity program helps some get into the business of legal weed

You’ve been able to buy and sell marijuana legally in L.A. since January. But the city has been slow to take all the steps to create a completely legal market. Just this month the City of LA started issuing licenses to suppliers who fill the local shops with cannabis. Getting one of those supplier licenses from the city is not a simple first-come, first-serve process. Los Angeles is helping some disadvantaged residents to the front of the line.



Bryan Garcia and his fiancé, Valeria Melgar, are hoping to apply for a cannabis license through the social equity program. Garcia was arrested at the age of 19 for possession with intent to sell, and is now hoping to enter the market legally. Photo credit: Hayley Fox.