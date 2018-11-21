ON AIR
Malibu teachers reflect on the Woolsey Fire

Twenty-two former and current educators lost their homes in the Woolsey Fire. They talk to KCRW about experiencing the fire, losing their homes and the community's resilience. 

Nov 21, 2018

Photos by Jenny Hamel.

CREDITS

Producers:
Jenny Hamel

