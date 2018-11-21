Twenty-two former and current educators lost their homes in the Woolsey Fire. They talk to KCRW about experiencing the fire, losing their homes and the community's resilience.
Photos by Jenny Hamel.
Malibu teachers reflect on the Woolsey Fire
Twenty-two former and current educators lost their homes in the Woolsey Fire. They talk to KCRW about experiencing the fire, losing their homes and the community's resilience.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Twenty-two former and current educators lost their homes in the Woolsey Fire. They talk to KCRW about experiencing the fire, losing their homes and the community's resilience.
CREDITS
Producers:
Jenny Hamel
More From KCRW Features
Construction continues at new Inglewood stadium The most expensive sports stadium in US history is rising from a huge hole in the ground in the South Bay city of Inglewood. In just two years Inglewood will play host to both L.A. football teams, the Rams and the Chargers, and add a million square feet of retail, office space, a hotel, parks and even a lake! As the 70,000-seat stadium site takes shape, the city around it is anticipating big changes -- some welcome and some worrisome.
Tiny Desk Talks NPR Music is proud to introduce their newest series, “Tiny Desk Talks” fueled by Lagunitas Brewing Company. Featuring one of their talks in collaboration with KCRW for an intimate conversation on music in film with composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, Atlanta, Creed) and music supervisor and KCRW DJ Liza Richardson (Barry, Narcos), moderated by KCRW’s Jason Bentley. Watch the conversation below.