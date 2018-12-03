ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

One Year Later: City of Ventura Faced the Thomas Fire

When the Thomas Fire hit the city limits, residents fled for their lives. They recall midnight evacuations and near misses.

Dec 03, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

When the Thomas Fire hit the city limits, residents fled for their lives. They recall midnight evacuations and near misses.

Becca Fuchs and Don Wagner at their burned home. Photo credit: Michael Shevchuk.

CREDITS

Producers:
Stephanie O'Neill

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed