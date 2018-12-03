ON AIR
One Year Later: How Ojai Weathered the Thomas Fire

Ventura County residents recall how the largest fire in state history, at the time, ignited and threatened to engulf the city of Ojai.

Dec 03, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo credit: Stephanie O'Neill.

CREDITS

Producers:
Stephanie O'Neill

