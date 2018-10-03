ON AIR
SAG-AFTRA in the #MeToo era

One year ago this week, the Weinstein bombshell dropped. Actors' union SAG-AFTRA talks about how they’re dealing with sexual assault

Oct 03, 2018

One year ago this week, the Weinstein bombshell dropped. Actors' union SAG-AFTRA talks about how they’re dealing with sexual assault

CREDITS

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

