ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Salad of Salanova Lettuce at the Monarch in Montecito

Montecito is bouncing back after a rough start to the year. Mudslides killed and displaced residents, destroyed homes and shut down the community for weeks, but now, new businesses are popping up. One of them is Monarch, a new restaurant that sources its ingredients almost entirely from Santa Barbara farmers, ranchers, and fishermen. We take a look at one of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 15, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Montecito is bouncing back after a rough start to the year. Mudslides killed and displaced residents, destroyed homes and shut down the community for weeks, but now, new businesses are popping up. One of them is Monarch, a new restaurant that sources its ingredients almost entirely from Santa Barbara farmers, ranchers, and fishermen. We take a look at one of the restaurant’s signature dishes.


Salad of Salanova Lettuce with green goddess, citrus, avocado and
kumquat seed granola at the Monarch. Credit: Monarch

Guests:
Phillip Frankland Lee, Chef and owner of Monarch, @ChefPhillipLee
John Butler, chef, Monarch

CREDITS

Host:
Katie Hershfelt

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed