Santa Barbara’s outsized role in the craft chocolate revolution

Santa Barbara is a small city, but it’s played a large role in the rise of the craft chocolate industry. Local “bean-to-bar” chocolate makers were some of the first in the country to begin roasting their own cocoa beans, and their businesses don’t seem to be slowing down.

Jul 25, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann

More:
Unwrapping the Bean-to-Bar Boom

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

