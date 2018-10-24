ON AIR
Satellite chef Emma West on her Yoga Pants salad

When chef Emma West began working at Satellite, a natural wine bar in Santa Barbara, she couldn’t help but notice all the people walking by in yoga pants. A popular yoga studio sits right next door, so she invented a protein-packed salad to lure the yogis over after their practice.

Oct 24, 2018

The Yoga Pants salad at Satellite. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.


Chef Emma West and her son, Mike, at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.

Katie Hershfelt

Kathryn Barnes

