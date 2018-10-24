When chef Emma West began working at Satellite, a natural wine bar in Santa Barbara, she couldn’t help but notice all the people walking by in yoga pants. A popular yoga studio sits right next door, so she invented a protein-packed salad to lure the yogis over after their practice.
The Yoga Pants salad at Satellite. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
Chef Emma West and her son, Mike, at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
Satellite chef Emma West on her Yoga Pants salad
When chef Emma West began working at Satellite, a natural wine bar in Santa Barbara, she couldn’t help but notice all the people walking by in yoga pants. A popular yoga studio sits right next door, so she invented a protein-packed salad to lure the yogis over after their practice.
FROM THIS EPISODE
When chef Emma West began working at Satellite, a natural wine bar in Santa Barbara, she couldn’t help but notice all the people walking by in yoga pants. A popular yoga studio sits right next door, so she invented a protein-packed salad to lure the yogis over after their practice.
CREDITS
Host:
Katie Hershfelt
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From KCRW Features
What you need to know about the Gas Tax Last year, California legislators increased California’s gas tax by 12 cents a gallon. The revenue raised from the increases, over $5 billion a year, is supposed to be spent on improving transportation in the state. But there’s been a backlash to the gas tax increase, resulting in Proposition 6 on the November ballot. If passed, it would roll back the tax and require all future fuel tax increases to get voter approval.