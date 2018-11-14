ON AIR
The art and science of fixing faulty genes

UC Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues say they can edit any organism’s DNA using an RNA-guided protein found in bacteria. This technology, called CRISPR-Cas9, could redefine the possibilities for editing human and non-human genes, opening the door to societal and ethical implications.

Nov 07, 2018

Doudna holding a CRISPR-Cas9 model. Photo credit: UC Berkeley.

CREDITS

Host:
Larry Perel

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

