The battle for votes in Orange County

Election Day in November still seems long a long way off. But not if you’re involved in the battle for control of Congress, where Republicans now have a majority and Democrats are hoping to take it away. Crucial to that struggle are several congressional districts in California. In one corner of Orange County people have spent their summer vacations locked in political battle.

First time campaign volunteer Richard Sternberg goes door to door in Irvine on behalf of candidate Katie Porter. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez.