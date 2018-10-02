ON AIR
The LA art shows you should see this fall

Every autumn, it’s back to school for art galleries.

Oct 02, 2018

Every autumn, it’s back to school for art galleries. They open with big exhibitions and, since it’s the first show of the season, galleries often bring out big names from their rosters for solo shows. This fall, it’s also back to basics. Old-school paint on canvas is a dominant medium across the new fall openers. Lindsay Preston Zappas, editor-and-chief of the quarterly magazine Carla, or Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles, fills you in on what you should go see.

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

