ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

The Ones Who Stayed

It's been one year since a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico. LA Taco's Daniel Hernandez went to Mexico City to talk with three Americans about how their lives were changed. And why they stayed to rebuild in Mexico.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 19, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

It's been one year since a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico. LA Taco's Daniel Hernandez went to Mexico City to talk with three Americans about how their lives were changed. And why they stayed to rebuild in Mexico.

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed