ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

UCSB researchers say heat waves are getting worse, and we can do something about it

We know summers are typically hot, but does it feel even hotter than usual? Researchers at UC Santa Barbara say heat waves like the one we’re experiencing right now represent an alarming climate trend.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 24, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

We know summers are typically hot, but does it feel even hotter than usual? Researchers at UC Santa Barbara say heat waves like the one we’re experiencing right now represent an alarming climate trend.

Guests:
Chris Funk, UC Santa Barbara / US Geological Survey / Famine Early Warning Systems Network, @FEWSNET

More:
Recent Extreme Temperatures Enhanced by Climate Change
US Climate Resilience Toolkit

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed