Ventura greenlights year-round homeless shelter, discusses future water supply

Ventura is moving forward with plans to open a year-round homeless shelter. The news comes just three months after a brutal murder involving a homeless man that shook the community. We take a look at why the city has decided to step up now, as well as some new long-term water supply options on the table.

Jul 10, 2018

Ventura is moving forward with plans to open a year-round homeless shelter. The news comes just three months after a brutal murder involving a homeless man that shook the community. We take a look at why the city has decided to step up now, as well as some new long-term water supply options on the table.

Victor Martinez, 84, is given a bed with a few blankets so he can sleep at the California National Guard's Ventura Armory, which serves as a winter shelter for homeless people. Photo credit: Ventura County Star.

Jonathan Bastian

Kathryn Barnes

