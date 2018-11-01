Democrats are throwing everything they've got at four Orange County Congressional districts they're hoping to take away from Republicans in next week's midterm elections. But can a party focused on "resistance" to President Trump attract enough moderate Republicans to win in the conservative OC?
What are Orange County Democrats saying to woo voters?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Jenny Hamel
