ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

What are Orange County Democrats saying to woo voters?

Democrats are throwing everything they've got at four Orange County Congressional districts they're hoping to take away from Republicans in next week's midterm elections. But can a party focused on "resistance" to President Trump attract enough moderate Republicans to win in the conservative OC?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 01, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Democrats are throwing everything they've got at four Orange County Congressional districts they're hoping to take away from Republicans in next week's midterm elections. But can a party focused on "resistance" to President Trump attract enough moderate Republicans to win in the conservative OC?

CREDITS

Producers:
Jenny Hamel

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed