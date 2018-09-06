If you visit the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on certain Saturdays, you may notice new cooking demos taking place. Sometimes it’s a local chef teaching you how to cook a popular dish from the restaurant. Other times, it’s a farmer or health expert talking about the nutritional magic behind certain fruits and veggies. Our market host met up with a dietician from Sansum Clinic who just finished teaching a demo about how to make summer salsa and why phytonutrients are important to your health.
Summer salsa tacos with avocado puree. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
Dietician Gerri French (right) and two Sansum Clinic doctors serve up tacos. The clinic is trying to encourage patients to treat certain health issues like diabetes by changing their eating habits. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
What the color of a fruit or veggie says about its phytonutrients
If you visit the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on certain Saturdays, you may notice new cooking demos taking place. Sometimes it’s a local chef teaching you how to cook a popular dish from the restaurant. Other times, it’s a farmer or health expert talking about the nutritional magic behind certain fruits and veggies. Our market host met up with a dietician from Sansum Clinic who just finished teaching a demo about how to make summer salsa and why phytonutrients are important to your health.
FROM THIS EPISODE
If you visit the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on certain Saturdays, you may notice new cooking demos taking place. Sometimes it’s a local chef teaching you how to cook a popular dish from the restaurant. Other times, it’s a farmer or health expert talking about the nutritional magic behind certain fruits and veggies. Our market host met up with a dietician from Sansum Clinic who just finished teaching a demo about how to make summer salsa and why phytonutrients are important to your health.
Guests:
Gerri French, dietician and nutritionist, Sansum Clinic
CREDITS
Host:
Katie Hershfelt
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From KCRW Features
Free speech on campus KCRW sat down with UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman to discuss free speech in higher education. Gillman has thought long and hard about the issue as a constitutional scholar and the co-author of the book "Free Speech on Campus," which he wrote with Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley Law School.
When Trump Tried his Hand at Football The United States Football League promised a good ground game. Owners started spending big bucks to recruit the best… and away from the NFL. One of those owners was Donald Trump. The league folded after 3 years. Jeff Pearlman chronicled the first downs and fumbles in a book called ‘Football for a Buck’.
The battle for votes in Orange County Election Day in November still seems long a long way off. But not if you’re involved in the battle for control of Congress, where Republicans now have a majority and Democrats are hoping to take it away. Crucial to that struggle are several congressional districts in California. In one corner of Orange County people have spent their summer vacations locked in political battle.