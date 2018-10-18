What you need to know about the Gas Tax

Last year, California legislators increased California’s gas tax by 12 cents a gallon. They also boosted vehicle registration fees. The revenue raised from the increases, over $5 billion a year, is supposed to be spent on improving transportation in the state.
But there’s been a backlash to the gas tax increase, resulting in Proposition 6 on the November ballot. If passed, it would roll back the tax and require all future fuel tax increases to get voter approval.
