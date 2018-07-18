ON AIR
When you don't make it across the border

Jul 18, 2018

You’ve probably been hearing a lot over the last several months about the challenges migrants face—their grueling journeys of hundreds or even thousands of miles by train, car, and often on foot. And then there are the legal challenges they face when they get here and try to cross the border without documentation. 

But how about the people who start the trip—and never finish? What happens to them?

New York Times reporter Simon Romero recently spent time with a group of volunteers who try help these migrants—and their families. They go by the name Eagles of the Desert.

Producers:
Chery Glaser

