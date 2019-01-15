Who are the political players in the LA teachers strike?

KCRW Features

Thousands of LA public school teachers are going to be back out on the picket lines for a second day. They walked off the job Monday after failing to reach a contract agreement with the LA Unified School District, despite months of negotiations. You may have heard by now--the teachers union is pushing for higher pay, smaller classes, and more resources--like librarians and nurses. The district says those demands are not financially realistic.

But how about the back story? Who are the players in this dispute? And what are they trying to accomplish?

Warren Olney and Chery Glaser discuss the strike.



What do you want to know about the strike?