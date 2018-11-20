ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

A councilman under a cloud

LA City Councilman Jose Huizar returned to work today for the first time since the FBI raided his home and offices. There is still little to no information about what federal agents took or what they are looking for.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 20, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

LA City Councilman Jose Huizar returned to work today for the first time since the FBI raided his home and offices. There is still little to no information about what federal agents took or what they are looking for.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
What questions do you have about the California fires?
For The Curious Blog

What questions do you have about the California fires? Fire season came raging through California. The Northern California Camp Fire has 150,000 acres and killed 77 people. In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire has burned more than 96,000 acres,… Read More

Nov 19, 2018

How Jigsaw puzzles keep Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally together
For The Curious Blog

How Jigsaw puzzles keep Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally together When Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally came into the KCRW, it was clear they were in love. And also, very, very funny. They’ve been married for 18 years, and have… Read More

Nov 15, 2018

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires
For The Curious Blog

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires Fires burning throughout Southern California have destroyed homes and forced more than 250,000 to evacuate from parts of Calabasas, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Malibu. For information on Ventura County evacuation… Read More

Nov 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed