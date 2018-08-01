ON AIR
California's bullet train facing a new challenge: its speed

On paper, the state’s bullet train can take you from Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than three hours. But in reality, a lot of folks are wary that the line can actually live up to its lofty expectations. That’s adding to intense criticism of the $77 billion project and a price tag that – by the way – continues to climb.

Jul 31, 2018

Kevin Roderick

Benjamin Gottlieb

