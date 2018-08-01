On paper, the state’s bullet train can take you from Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than three hours. But in reality, a lot of folks are wary that the line can actually live up to its lofty expectations. That’s adding to intense criticism of the $77 billion project and a price tag that – by the way – continues to climb.
California's bullet train facing a new challenge: its speed
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From LA Observed
LAPD bullet kills Trader Joe's employee in standoff with suspect The LAPD is shedding new light on what happened over the weekend at a Trader Joes in Silver Lake. An assistant manager at that store, 27-year-old Melyda Corada, died during a shootout between a suspect and police. That is raising a host of questions, including what should happen to that officer.
A tram to the Hollywood sign The Hollywood sign has been a magnet for tourists and the bane of existence for the neighbors who surround it. People seeking selfies, or even just a closer look, have poured into Beachwood Canyon and other places nearby for decades. Now, Warner Brothers studio says it thinks it has a way to get the people there, without the neighborhood dilemma: A tram that would whisk you up there from the backside of the mountain.
What a change of zip code means for the LA Times Starting next week, when you type 'Los Angeles Times' into your smartphone, you will be seeing a new address. The institution that has covered the L.A.-area since the late 1800s is moving to the coast: El Segundo, to be exact. The building will be hemmed in by the notoriously jammed 405 freeway, and that fact is raising a lot of questions about how the paper will continue to deliver on its mission.
The Summer Games add urgency to LA's plans for the future Local leaders in Los Angeles see light rail as fundamental to the future of the city. Voters do to. They have signed off on new taxes to fund more than two dozen new projects. But ideas such as a rail line through the Sepulveda Pass, or one from downtown to Artesia, have always seemed like pie in the sky - until Los Angeles was promised the Olympics in 2028.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Watch live: President Trump’s news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte From NPR: President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Conte has been in the office for a few months. His… Read More
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More