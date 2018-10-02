ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

Four California men arrested for white nationalist rally in Virginia

The FBI has arrested four members of a militant, white supremacist group from California on charges that they traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, last year to incite a riot.

Oct 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The FBI has arrested four members of a militant, white supremacist group from California on charges that they traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, last year to incite a riot.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Prop 3: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 3: What you need to know Prop. 3 is a bond to raise $9 billion for water-related infrastructure projects. KCET brings you what you need to know in just 1 minute.   Read More

Oct 02, 2018

A coffee shop conversation with U.S. Senate candidate Kevin de León
For The Curious Blog

A coffee shop conversation with U.S. Senate candidate Kevin de León After a morning of attending rallies, shaking voters’ hands and posing for selfies with supporters, Kevin de León is hungry, so he asks to meet me at a coffee shop… Read More

Oct 01, 2018

Bibi Ji chef Gary Singh on cooking with eggplant
For The Curious Blog

Bibi Ji chef Gary Singh on cooking with eggplant The Santa Barbara Indian restaurant Bibi Ji is lucky enough to sit just blocks away from two weekly farmers markets. That means dishes are brimming with fresh produce. To celebrate… Read More

Sep 28, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed