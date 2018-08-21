Governor Jerry Brown is among the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump and his environmental policy. But the Governor is facing some criticism himself about the approval of new oil wells near low-income neighborhoods.
Governor Brown under fire for oil well approval
Governor Jerry Brown is among the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump and his environmental policy. But the Governor is facing some criticism himself about the approval of new oil wells near low-income neighborhoods.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From LA Observed
Will President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame be removed? The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has repeatedly said stars are not removable from the famous boulevard, but after a man took a pickax and destroyed Trump's star, the city of West Hollywood voted unanimously to remove it. The problem? Trump's star isn't in West Hollywood, and only the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce can decide if it stays or goes.
New superintendent, new challenges at LAUSD The thermometer may not be telling you, but the academic calendar says it’s back to school in Los Angeles. More than a half million students loaded buses or cars to get to and from school today, which made for traffic headaches for the adults in L.A. It's also the First Day of School for new Superintendent Austin Beutner – and he, the school board, and the system itself – have some challenges before them.
California's bullet train facing a new challenge: its speed On paper, the state’s bullet train can take you from Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than three hours. But in reality, a lot of folks are wary that the line can actually live up to its lofty expectations. That’s adding to intense criticism of the $77 billion project and a price tag that – by the way – continues to climb.
LAPD bullet kills Trader Joe's employee in standoff with suspect The LAPD is shedding new light on what happened over the weekend at a Trader Joes in Silver Lake. An assistant manager at that store, 27-year-old Melyda Corada, died during a shootout between a suspect and police. That is raising a host of questions, including what should happen to that officer.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Why are there casinos in Hawaiian Gardens and Bell Gardens? Picture the inside of a casino. What’s the first thing that comes to mind? You don’t have to be a high roller in your spare time to stake a… Read More
Healing sexual assault through cabaret On a recent Saturday night in Hollywood, a bar was packed with 20 and 30-somethings drinking, talking have having a good time. They were here to see a variety show,… Read More