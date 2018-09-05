The LA City Council has signed off on a pilot program that regulates e-scooters. But, much like the public discourse surrounding those scooters, the vote did not come without controversy
LA votes to approve e-scooters, with some caveats
The LA City Council has signed off on a pilot program that regulates e-scooters. But, much like the public discourse surrounding those scooters, the vote did not come without controversy
