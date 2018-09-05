ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

LA votes to approve e-scooters, with some caveats

The LA City Council has signed off on a pilot program that regulates e-scooters. But, much like the public discourse surrounding those scooters, the vote did not come without controversy

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The LA City Council has signed off on a pilot program that regulates e-scooters. But, much like the public discourse surrounding those scooters, the vote did not come without controversy

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How free should free speech be on university campuses?
For The Curious Blog

How free should free speech be on university campuses? College students are returning to their campuses this month to begin the new academic year. And in the months ahead there will likely be heated debates, big and small, over… Read More

Sep 05, 2018

The summertime fight for Congress
For The Curious Blog

The summertime fight for Congress What does the grassroots campaign to flip Congress from red to blue sound like in the dog days of August, when Election Day still seems distant to many people?  In… Read More

Aug 30, 2018

How should e-scooters be regulated?
For The Curious Blog

How should e-scooters be regulated? Electric scooters seem to be everywhere you look these days, zipping by on the sidewalk, or blocking the sidewalk, dotting every other street corner. Two main e-scooter companies, Lime and… Read More

Aug 29, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed