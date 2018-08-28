ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

LA Weekly in turmoil

One of the owners of the LA Weekly is suing his partners, alleging mismanagement and even fraud. It is the latest snafu for the new ownership group that has never really been embraced by the alt-weekly's readership.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 28, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

One of the owners of the LA Weekly is suing his partners, alleging mismanagement and even fraud. It is the latest snafu for the new ownership group that has never really been embraced by the alt-weekly's readership.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Undrinkable water in California’s Central Valley
For The Curious Blog

Undrinkable water in California’s Central Valley CUTLER, CA—Outside a convenience store just down the road from where he recently graduated high school, David Vigil talks to me about how his large extended family must cope with… Read More

Aug 28, 2018

James Baldwin’s picture book shows realities of urban black childhood
For The Curious Blog

James Baldwin’s picture book shows realities of urban black childhood James Baldwin’s only children’s book, “Little Man, Little Man: A Story of Childhood,” has been revived decades after its original publication in 1976. At that time, critics and readers didn’t… Read More

Aug 28, 2018

Can LA’s ‘social equity’ program undo the harms of the War on Drugs?’
For The Curious Blog

Can LA’s ‘social equity’ program undo the harms of the War on Drugs?’ Selling marijuana for recreational use has been legal in California since January. However, Los Angeles has been slow to roll out all the steps required to build a fully functioning… Read More

Aug 27, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed