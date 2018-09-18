The biggest signing of the NBA off-season, without question, was in Los Angeles. Lebron James, considered by many as the best basketball player to ever play, is bringing his talents to Tinseltown. He will suit up for the L.A. Lakers. The Clippers have responded with a signing of their own. But it's not on the basketball court, but rather in the front office.
Lakers get Lebron, Clippers get Jenkins?
The biggest signing of the NBA off-season, without question, was in Los Angeles. Lebron James, considered by many as the best basketball player to ever play, is bringing his talents to Tinseltown. He will suit up for the L.A. Lakers. The Clippers have responded with a signing of their own. But it's not on the basketball court, but rather in the front office.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From LA Observed
Will President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame be removed? The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has repeatedly said stars are not removable from the famous boulevard, but after a man took a pickax and destroyed Trump's star, the city of West Hollywood voted unanimously to remove it. The problem? Trump's star isn't in West Hollywood, and only the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce can decide if it stays or goes.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Now that recreational marijuana is legal, what should advertising look like? Just east of West Hollywood, right before the iconic Sunset Strip, a MedMen billboard looms over pedestrians and al fresco diners eating burgers at nearby cafe. The billboard features a… Read More
More California moms-to-be are using cannabis, but is it safe? It’s been almost one year since both California and Los Angeles legalized recreational marijuana sales. But new research shows that as California’s stance on cannabis has shifted in recent years,… Read More