Netflix gets into the billboard business

There’s renewed competition for your attention on the Sunset Strip, where entertainment companies go to show off their latest shows and biggest stars. The strip’s huge billboards are seen by millions of tourists each year – and soon, that prime real estate is going to be harder to come by. The reason? Netflix.

Oct 16, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

