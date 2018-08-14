The thermometer may not be telling you, but the academic calendar says it’s back to school in Los Angeles. More than a half million students loaded buses or cars to get to and from school today, which made for traffic headaches for the adults in L.A. It's also the First Day of School for new Superintendent Austin Beutner – and he, the school board, and the system itself – have some challenges before them.
New superintendent, new challenges at LAUSD
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
