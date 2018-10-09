ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

Wages can't keep up with home prices in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is an expensive place to live in and a new report is putting some hard numbers to that sobering fact. The real estate firm Attom Data Solutions finds that homes in L.A. County have not been this hard to pay for since the Great Recession. That is stoking the debate surrounding an upcoming ballot initiative this November, known as Proposition 10. and whether that can be the solution to this growing problem.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 09, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Los Angeles is an expensive place to live in and a new report is putting some hard numbers to that sobering fact. The real estate firm Attom Data Solutions finds that homes in L.A. County have not been this hard to pay for since the Great Recession. That is stoking the debate surrounding an upcoming ballot initiative this November, known as Proposition 10. and whether that can be the solution to this growing problem.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Calif. gubernatorial debate: Gavin Newsom vs John Cox
For The Curious Blog

Calif. gubernatorial debate: Gavin Newsom vs John Cox The two candidates for Governor of California, Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox, faced off this morning in what will most likely be the only gubernatorial debate before the… Read More

Oct 09, 2018

Prop 6: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 6: What you need to know Prop 6 would reverse a 2017 gas tax that pays for road repairs. A ‘yes’ vote means lower taxes on gasoline, but also means less money for road construction and… Read More

Oct 08, 2018

The company behind LA’s new election infrastructure
For The Curious Blog

The company behind LA’s new election infrastructure Los Angeles County has signed a more than a quarter of a billion dollar contract with Smartmatic to create a new, high-tech election system for the county. It has to be up and running for California’s 2020 March presidential primary. Read More

Oct 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed