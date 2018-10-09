Los Angeles is an expensive place to live in and a new report is putting some hard numbers to that sobering fact. The real estate firm Attom Data Solutions finds that homes in L.A. County have not been this hard to pay for since the Great Recession. That is stoking the debate surrounding an upcoming ballot initiative this November, known as Proposition 10. and whether that can be the solution to this growing problem.
Wages can't keep up with home prices in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is an expensive place to live in and a new report is putting some hard numbers to that sobering fact. The real estate firm Attom Data Solutions finds that homes in L.A. County have not been this hard to pay for since the Great Recession. That is stoking the debate surrounding an upcoming ballot initiative this November, known as Proposition 10. and whether that can be the solution to this growing problem.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From LA Observed
Lakers get Lebron, Clippers get Jenkins? The biggest signing of the NBA off-season, without question, was in Los Angeles. Lebron James, considered by many as the best basketball player to ever play, is bringing his talents to Tinseltown. He will suit up for the L.A. Lakers. The Clippers have responded with a signing of their own. But it's not on the basketball court, but rather in the front office.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Calif. gubernatorial debate: Gavin Newsom vs John Cox The two candidates for Governor of California, Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox, faced off this morning in what will most likely be the only gubernatorial debate before the… Read More
Prop 6: What you need to know Prop 6 would reverse a 2017 gas tax that pays for road repairs. A ‘yes’ vote means lower taxes on gasoline, but also means less money for road construction and… Read More
The company behind LA’s new election infrastructure Los Angeles County has signed a more than a quarter of a billion dollar contract with Smartmatic to create a new, high-tech election system for the county. It has to be up and running for California’s 2020 March presidential primary. Read More