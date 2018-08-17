August is the month of stupid news

The news cycle at this part of the summer is slower and stupider. It's a product of low supply. People are on vacation, Congress is in recess (this year). So, the silly controversies rise to the surface and in some cases, they're impossible to ignore. Enter: Omarosa.



Hunter Walker, White House correspondent for Yahoo News, fills the panel in on Omarosa, and also on President Trump revoking former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance. Ken White of All The President's Lawyers takes on the free speech angle of both of those controversies, and updates the panel on Paul Manafort's trial. The other not-stupid, very-serious story of the week is the investigative report by a Pennsylvania grand jury that includes allegations of rampant of sexual abuse and cover-ups by Catholic dioceses in the state.



Photo credit: Gage Skidmore





