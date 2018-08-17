The news cycle at this part of the summer is slower and stupider. It's a product of low supply. People are on vacation, Congress is in recess (this year). So, the silly controversies rise to the surface and in some cases, they're impossible to ignore. Enter: Omarosa.
Hunter Walker, White House correspondent for Yahoo News, fills the panel in on Omarosa, and also on President Trump revoking former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance. Ken White of All The President's Lawyers takes on the free speech angle of both of those controversies, and updates the panel on Paul Manafort's trial. The other not-stupid, very-serious story of the week is the investigative report by a Pennsylvania grand jury that includes allegations of rampant of sexual abuse and cover-ups by Catholic dioceses in the state.
Photo credit: Gage Skidmore
August is the month of stupid news
FROM THIS EPISODE
The news cycle at this part of the summer is slower and stupider. It's a product of low supply. People are on vacation, Congress is in recess (this year). So, the silly controversies rise to the surface and in some cases, they're impossible to ignore. Enter: Omarosa.
Guests:
Hunter Walker, White House reporter for Yahoo News, @hunterw
Ken White, Brown, White & Osborn / Popehat, @Popehat
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Christine Emba
Megan McArdle
Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott
More From Left, Right & Center
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Healing sexual assault through cabaret On a recent Saturday night in Hollywood, a bar was packed with 20 and 30-somethings drinking, talking have having a good time. They were here to see a variety show,… Read More
Without China, who will take our recycling? China’s new recycling policies have upended recycling programs all around the country and here in LA. During the first quarter of 2017, California exported 54,000 tons of mixed plastics. In… Read More